FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FENC opened at $8.44 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

