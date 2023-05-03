FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $101.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.