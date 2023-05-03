Playtika (PLTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Playtika to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playtika Stock Performance

Playtika stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Playtika

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Playtika by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

