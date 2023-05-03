FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovix in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.06). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%.

Enovix Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.22. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.