FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.05. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.