G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

