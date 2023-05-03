Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Increases By 6.5%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

