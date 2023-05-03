CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.