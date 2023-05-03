CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

