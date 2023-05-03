InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InMode by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in InMode by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in InMode by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

