Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 8,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.84.

FISV opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

