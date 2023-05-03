Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
DOC stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.