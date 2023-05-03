Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DOC stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after buying an additional 289,782 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

