Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 483.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

