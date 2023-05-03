Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYMCW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

