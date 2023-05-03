Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 431,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $767.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow Health Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HROW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.