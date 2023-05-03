Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.