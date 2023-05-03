Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.