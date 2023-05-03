Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $18.11

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 25.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 367,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,565 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

