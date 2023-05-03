CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CEVA opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.11. CEVA has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

