Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in April

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.