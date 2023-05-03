Short Interest in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Increases By 6.8%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

BankUnited Trading Down 9.6 %

BankUnited stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 54.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 342,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 30.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

