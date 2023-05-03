Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rises By 6.8%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

