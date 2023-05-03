eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $49.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.12 on Friday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

