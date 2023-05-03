Critical Comparison: Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) vs. Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Dermata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Dermata Therapeutics N/A -124.00% -106.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and Dermata Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dermata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Dermata Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.61 million ($14.24) -0.11

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dermata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats Dermata Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea. It is also developing DMT410 that has completed Phase Ib POC trials for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and aesthetic conditions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

