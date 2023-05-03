Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.50 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

