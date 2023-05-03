Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million.
Leslie’s Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $10.50 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Leslie’s
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leslie’s (LESL)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.