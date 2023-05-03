Financial Comparison: Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) vs. Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambev and Better World Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ambev alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $79.71 billion 0.55 $2.80 billion $0.18 15.56 Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ambev has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambev and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 18.11% 17.42% 10.97% Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambev beats Better World Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.