Head-To-Head Review: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) vs. Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bone Biologics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bone Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 992.23%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -27.03% -23.34% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 26.59 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable), Electro-Acuscope 80L, Neuroscope 230B, Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model), Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study), and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

