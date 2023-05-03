Head-To-Head Survey: Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) vs. Its Competitors

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -1.10 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.17 billion $176.56 million 10.64

Bright Mountain Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 223 1454 2571 84 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bright Mountain Media and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -11.60% -9.71% -0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.09, indicating that its stock price is 8,309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s competitors have a beta of 2.45, indicating that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media competitors beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with, and market to, targeted audiences in environments using a variety of digital advertising formats. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

