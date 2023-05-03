NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Critical Comparison

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NFI Group and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFI Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Renault 0 1 3 0 2.75

NFI Group presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 119.15%. Given NFI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Renault.

Dividends

Profitability

NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Renault pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Renault pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NFI Group and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFI Group N/A N/A N/A Renault N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NFI Group and Renault’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 10.95 Renault N/A N/A N/A $4.71 9.00

Renault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of NFI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Renault shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NFI Group

(Get Rating)

NFI Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket segment sells aftermarket parts for transit buses and motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The company was founded by John Coval in 1930 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Renault

(Get Rating)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services. The Sales Financing segment refers to the activity carried out for the distribution network and final customers by RCI Banque, its subsidiaries and investments in associates and joint ventures. The Mobility Services segment provides services for new mobilities. Its brands include Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine, and Mobilize. The company was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

