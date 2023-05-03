Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.74) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $222.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,404 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 351,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

