Analysts Set Expectations for Genenta Science S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genenta Science in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genenta Science’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genenta Science’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GNTA opened at $6.20 on Monday. Genenta Science has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Genenta Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

