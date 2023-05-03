Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $38.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.