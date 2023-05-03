Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $2.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGIO stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $449,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,098.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $1,857,677. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

