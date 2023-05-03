Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532 in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

