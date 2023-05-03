SPX Technologies (SPXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $3.30-3.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.30-$3.55 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,321,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

