Power Integrations (POWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

