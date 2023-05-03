Upbound Group (UPBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

