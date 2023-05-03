Upbound Group (UPBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UPBD opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $31.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
