Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.55-$2.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NWN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

