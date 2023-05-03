Financial Comparison: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) & HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F5 has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of F5 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of F5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 0 10 6 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5, as provided by MarketBeat.

F5 has a consensus price target of $166.13, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given F5’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F5 is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $225.69 million 0.06 -$13.23 million N/A N/A F5 $2.78 billion 2.61 $322.16 million $5.40 24.41

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A F5 11.74% 16.56% 8.12%

Summary

F5 beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About F5

F5, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

