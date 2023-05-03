Head to Head Contrast: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) versus Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 83.73 -$250.16 million ($2.34) -2.00 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 15.14 -$26.24 million ($1.66) -0.49

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.79%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -3,509.50% -548.64% -79.81% Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -122.41%

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Olpruva, Edsivo, and ACER-801. Olpruva is used for the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Edsivo is a type of celiprolol used in treating Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. ACER-001 treats menopausal related Vasomotor symptoms. The company was founded by Chris Schelling in December 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

