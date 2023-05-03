Critical Comparison: Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeterna Zentaris and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Addex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,880.20%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris N/A -29.85% -21.24% Addex Therapeutics -1,454.06% -253.10% -167.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $5.64 million 2.44 -$22.73 million ($4.63) -0.61 Addex Therapeutics $1.42 million 6.85 -$21.80 million ($2.96) -0.26

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeterna Zentaris. Aeterna Zentaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

