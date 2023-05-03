Head-To-Head Comparison: Steakholder Foods (STKH) versus Its Competitors

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Steakholder Foods Competitors -189.34% -26.53% -13.26%

Risk & Volatility

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$30.77 million -0.37 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.59 million 34.06

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Steakholder Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Steakholder Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 295 1154 1345 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steakholder Foods rivals beat Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

