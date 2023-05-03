Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

PEBO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $75,418. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

