Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT at $219.67

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

SLOIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Friday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.