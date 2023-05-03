Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $298.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.82. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.