Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

STLFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.