FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($7.86) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

