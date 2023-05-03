SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBKGet Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 4.8 %

SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

