SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartFinancial stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $338.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.