FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$314.85 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.16.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$523,790.89. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

