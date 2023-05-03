West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 2.8 %

WTBA stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

