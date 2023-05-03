Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

